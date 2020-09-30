Lucknow: A Special CBI Court in Lucknow Wednesday acquitted all those accused of being involved in the conspiracy and demolition of Babri Masjid on December 06, 1992.
As many as 49 people, including senior BJP leaders, were made accused in the case. 26 of the 32 accused were present in the court.
Advani, Joshi and others attended the court hearing via video-conferencing.
11:30 am Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the judgement in the case is expected to be delivered today i.e. Wednesday September 30, 2020.
According to the latest update, CBI Judge S K Yadav has arrived in the court and is expected to deliver the verdict any moment.
The case that changed the political and social course of the country will decide the fate of 32 accused persons, including senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.
All of them are required to be present in the court when the verdict is delivered, a special CBI court said on Wednesday. However it is reported that none of them will be present in the court.
Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharati are accused of conspiracy that led to the demolition of the 15th century mosque in December 1992. Reports also said LK Advani will depose before the court via video conferencing from New Delhi.
It was claimed that the mosque was built after pulling down an ancient temple that marked the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram.
In November last year, the Supreme Court delivered a surprising verdict in the title suit of the Ram Janambhoomi case, ordering the construction of a temple at the site. The SC in its verdict had also said the demolition of Babri Masjid was illegal, and hence a crime.
Advani, 92, had recorded his statement in the case before the special CBI court through video conference on July 24.
Joshi, 86, recorded his statement a day before Advani. Both have denied all the charges against them just like Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.
Kalyan Singh, a senior BJP leader, was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the mosque demolition.
His government was dismissed as riots broke out across the country in which around 3,000 people died.
In April 2017, the top court had asked the special court to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete the trial within two years.
It was given several extensions thereafter and when special judge S.K. Yadav asked for more time, the court extended the deadline to September 30.
The symbolic construction of Ram temple started earlier this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.
