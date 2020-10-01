KCET Architecture 2020: KEA starts receiving Online Application

Bengaluru: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started receiving Online Application for KCET Architecture 2020 admission from the candidates who have cleared NATA 2020.
The admission process is started on September 30. The last of application is October 2, 2020 up to 06:00 pm.
The KEA notification dated September 30 said:
"The candidates who have qualified in NATA 2020 conducted by Council of Architecture or in JEE Paper 2 but who did not apply for CET 2020 can apply online from 02:00 pm on September 30 to October 02, 2020 up to 06:00 pm.
"The last date to pay fees however is October 3, 3030 to become eligible for admission to Architecture curse through KEA.
"To get eligibility for admission to Architecture course through KEA, submission of application online is mandatory."
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG CET - 2020" link under the "Admission" tab right on the top of home page.
3.
Click on the link marked with "Online Application for Architecture Course".
4. Click on new registration and proceed.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier reopened the link to to upload documents of the students who have cracked UGCET 2020 (KCET 2020) conducted for admission in first year engineering, agriculture, medical and other professional courses.
The last date to submit documents online for the candidates having ranks 100001 and above is October 1, 2020.
