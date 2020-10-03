'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing

Paris: Angry reactions are pouring in from activists and independent circles ever since French President Emmanuel Macron delivered his now infamous address Friday wherein he unashamedly dragged Islam saying "the religion is in crisis all over the world".
“The repression of Muslims has been a threat, now it is a promise", Yasser Louati, a French Muslim activist, wrote on Twitter.
"In a one hour speech #Macron burried #laicite, emboldened the far right, anti-Muslim leftists and threatened the lives of Muslim students by calling for drastic limits on home schooling despite a global pandemic", he added.
In a keenly awaited speech, Macron said a minority of France's estimated six million Muslims were in danger of forming a "counter-society", the BBC reported on Friday.
Speaking outside Paris on Friday, Macron said "radical Islam" was a danger to France because it held its own laws above all others and "often results in the creation of a counter-society".
He said this form of sectarianism often translated into children being kept out of school, and the use of sporting, cultural and other community activities as a "pretext to teach principles that do not conform to the laws of the republic".
"Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country", he said, inviting baclash from Muslims.
"The willingness to use Islam and minority Muslim communities to rally supporters by promoting a divisive culture war against minorities, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, shows more about those who promote such divisiveness than anyone else...", Miqdaad Versi, Management Consultant and Media Spokesperson for Muslim Council, said.
Rim-Sarah Alaoune, a French academic, while reacting on Macron's Islam bashing said she did not have words to describe her feeling.
“President Macron described Islam as ‘a religion that is in crisis all over the world today’. I don’t even know what to say. This remark is so dumb (sorry it is) that it does not need any further analysis …
"I won’t hide that I am concerned. No mention of white supremacy even though we are the country that exported the racist and white supremacist theory of the ‘great replacement’, used by the terrorist who committed the horrific massacre in #Christchurch", she wrote of Twitter.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Regarded holy, India now is a land of rapists: Madras HC
Also Read
Hathras Rape: Hundreds gather at Jantar Mantar seeking justice
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Fasting Uyghur Muslims forcibly fed during Ramadan: Isa
'Indian Judiciary has become a joke': Reactions on Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict
'Kick Law, Get Rewarded": Owaisi on acquittal of Babri Masjid accused