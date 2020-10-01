'Indian Judiciary has become a joke': Reactions on Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict

[Prior to demolition of Babri Masjid in December 1992, senior BJP leader LK Advani, one of the accused in the case now acquitted, had taken a nationwide Rath Yatra to mobilise support to build Ram Mandir on the site of the historic mosque. Also seen in this picture is Narendra Modi, now Prime Minister of India.]
New Delhi: While the BJP, RSS and their affiliates are celebrating the acquittal of their senior leaders accused of inciting the demolition of Babri Masjid, angry reactions are pouring in from different sections over the Special CBI Court's verdict pronounced Wednesday.
"Who demolished Babri Mosque? Ram?
Indian judicial system has become a joke", Ashok Swain, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University, Sweden wrote on Twitter reacting on the CBI Court's judgement.
Reacting on the verdict, Abdul Rahman, the IPS Officer, who had recently resigned protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), wrote on Twitter:
"All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case are acquitted.
It looks as if masjid crashed due to its own weight.
Another shameful incident which is going to be recorded in the history of India."
Wondering over some of the observation made by the judge, MK Venu, Founding Editor of thewire.in, said:
"The judge while acquitting all accused in Babri demolition case has said they actually tried to protect the masjid from being destroyed by unwanted elements.
But weren’t they caught on camera celebrating the demolition by the same criminal elements?"
Activist Saket Gokhale raised even more pointed and focused question while reacting on the judgement. He said:
So who demolished Babri Mosque?
There’s pictures & videos. There’s accused admitting their role in interviews.
But doesn’t matter apparently.
The most painful chapter of modern Indian history closes with zero justice for the crime of brazenly demolishing a mosque.
Terrible.
Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 in broad daylight in the presence of senior BJP, VHP, RSS, Bajrang Dal and other Hindutva leaders and extremists.
The Supreme Court of India in November 2019 while granting the Babri Masjid land to Hindus for the construction of Ram Mandir had said the demolition was illegal, and hence a crime.
