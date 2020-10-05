NEET OMR Sheet 2020 published - latest update

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on its official website ntaneet.nic.in the Response Sheet, also known as OMR shee, of the candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - NEET (UG) held on September 13, 2020.
The OMR sheet is released so that students can cross check their responses with the Answer Keys released by the exam authority.
NEET 2020 OMR Sheet: Direct Link to Download
Students can click on the above link, log-in using their IDs and Passwords and download their response sheet.
• 'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
• Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia
• JEE Advanced 2020: Pune's Chirag Falor is AIR 1, Kanishka female topper
After downloading the response sheet, candidates need to cross check their responses with the NEET Answer Key released by the NTA on September 26.
The NTA had also two days ago published NEET Question Papers of all subjects and in all langauges.
Candidates who have so far not downloaded the NEET Answer Keys, Question Papers and OMR sheets, can do so.
In case of any objection in their scanned impages of response sheet, candidates can file complaint on the NEET website till October 7, 2020 up to 06:00 pm.
This is the first time, the NTA has released OMR Sheet a week after releasing the Answer Key. Till last year NEET OMR sheets were released along with the answer key.
According to the latest update coming from NTA, NEET result could be declared on or before October 12, 2020.
Meanwhile, after the release of NEET Answer Key, and now the OMR sheet, candidates are estimating their NEET Score and also analysing last year cut off of different colleges.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
NEET 2020 score and rank are used for admission in various medical courses listed above.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam