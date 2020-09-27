NEET UG 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release NEET UG Answer Key any moment, National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official notification.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 13, 2020 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare at various centres across India.
The NTA said it is uploading the Advance Answer Keys for for all the sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) on the official website.
"The candidates are advised to go through the same and keep themselves ready for challenges of the Draft Answer Keys which will be published shortly", the NTA said on Saturday.
Once released, candidates will be able to download the medical entrance answer key along with response sheet of the candidates using the steps given below.
NTA provides a special link to raise objections on Answer Key. The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) as processing fee for each question challenged.
The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.
Students should also note that NEET September 2020 Result will be declared soon after the release of Final Answer Key. The NTA has so far not confirmed any specific date to release the result.
The entrance exam is held for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
NEET 2020 score and rank are used for admission in various medical courses listed above.
