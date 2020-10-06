'Games Politicians Play': Reactions on 80K fake accounts created to politicise SSR death

Mumbai: Sarcastic reactions, memes and videos are flooding micro blogging site Twitter since today morning after a newspaper report claimed that more than 80,000 fake accounts were created to polticise the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and discredit Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police.
"GAMES politicians play ... to FOOL YOU #justAsking", Prakash Raj, politician, and an actor himself, wrote on Twitter tagging Hindustan Times report.
GAMES politicians play ... to FOOL YOU #justAsking https://t.co/RbUDK287qK— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 6, 2020
GAMES politicians play ... to FOOL YOU #justAsking https://t.co/RbUDK287qK
• AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
• 'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
• JEE Advanced 2020: Pune's Chirag Falor is AIR 1, Kanishka female topper
Reacting on the report, senior journalist, Sagarika Ghose, wrote, "My god! Just to win the Bihar elections? Distract from economy collapse and China? Astounding. Over 80k fake accounts created to discredit Mumbai police probe on #SushantSinghRajputCase - reports @HindustanTimes."
In a report published today, Hindustan Times said that Mumbai Police’s Cyber Unit has found that posts were uploaded on social media platforms from different countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France.
“We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,” the leading Engligh daily quoted a senior IPS officer.
“Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones. The campaign was run against Mumbai police just to demoralise us at a time when 84 policemen had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 men were infected with the virus", said Param Bir Singh, Mumbai police commissioner.
"Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” he added.
In his reaction, Dr. Vivek Singh, Advocate Supreme Court, said, "I’m not surprised one bit. Toxic trolls on twitter during elections and now this. @TwitterIndia
needs to really look into this."
Mumbai Police's outburst came after a 7-member team of New Delhi's AIIMS has concluded that there is proof to claim murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's deaths. Its a case of suicide, AIIMS doctors said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam