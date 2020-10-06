logo
'Games Politicians Play': Reactions on 80K fake accounts created to politicise SSR death

Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones: Mumbai Police

Tuesday October 6, 2020 10:37 AM, ummid.com News Network

80K Fake Account for SSR

Mumbai: Sarcastic reactions, memes and videos are flooding micro blogging site Twitter since today morning after a newspaper report claimed that more than 80,000 fake accounts were created to polticise the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and discredit Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police.

"GAMES politicians play ... to FOOL YOU #justAsking", Prakash Raj, politician, and an actor himself, wrote on Twitter tagging Hindustan Times report.

Reacting on the report, senior journalist, Sagarika Ghose, wrote, "My god! Just to win the Bihar elections? Distract from economy collapse and China? Astounding. Over 80k fake accounts created to discredit Mumbai police probe on #SushantSinghRajputCase - reports @HindustanTimes."

In a report published today, Hindustan Times said that Mumbai Police’s Cyber Unit has found that posts were uploaded on social media platforms from different countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France.

“We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,” the leading Engligh daily quoted a senior IPS officer.

“Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones. The campaign was run against Mumbai police just to demoralise us at a time when 84 policemen had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 men were infected with the virus", said Param Bir Singh, Mumbai police commissioner.

"Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” he added.

In his reaction, Dr. Vivek Singh, Advocate Supreme Court, said, "I’m not surprised one bit. Toxic trolls on twitter during elections and now this. @TwitterIndia needs to really look into this."

Mumbai Police's outburst came after a 7-member team of New Delhi's AIIMS has concluded that there is proof to claim murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's deaths. Its a case of suicide, AIIMS doctors said.

 

