Search engine Bing rebranded as 'Microsoft Bing', Explore the new look

New Delhi: The tech giant has rebranded its search engine as Microsoft Bing and the users will see a shift in the product which reflects the continued integration of its search experiences across the Microsoft family.
The new brand and logo 'Microsoft Bing' appear to have made their way to the Bing homepage too.
It makes sense as Microsoft is a much bigger brand than just Bing. The tech giant has also renamed its Office 365 offering as Microsoft 365.
The company has also rebranded Windows Defender to Microsoft Defender. "Since launch, we've been working hard to expand the breadth of the programme.
"Give with Bing is an extension of Microsoft Rewards – Microsoft Rewards lets you earn points simply by searching on Microsoft Bing, and Give with Bing lets you automatically donate those points to causes you care about," said Jordi Ribas, CVP, Microsoft Bing Engineering.
Currently, Google dominates the search engine market. In June, Google had nearly 84 per cent market share while Bing had only 6 per cent (according to data from NetMarketShare).
Microsoft has also updated the Outlook for Android app to add Bing search integration to the long-press menu.
Some users who have Microsoft Outlook installed on their Android devices have noticed seeing a new option to perform a Bing search when selecting text.
