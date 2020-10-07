Realmi 7i unpacked. Feature rich, yet affordable

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Relame on Wednesday launched its new smartphone 'Realme 7i' with a quad rear camera setup, a high refresh rate screen, and an octa-core processor.
Realme 7i will be available in 4GB+64GB at Rs 11,999/-, and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 12,999/- -up for on sale from October 16 on realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.
"The Realme 7 series re-established our strong footing in the mid-range segment and the launch of Realme 7i, with best in segment quad-camera and display, and Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition will enthuse fans further," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe, said in a statement.
It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and has up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card.
The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens.
At the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.1 lens housed inside a hole-punch cut out.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
In addition, the company also launched Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition, priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB +128GB and Rs 21,999 for 8GB +128GB features an eco-friendly vegan micro grain leather, with the iconic Realme logo molded separately.
