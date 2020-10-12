logo
Microsoft India unveils public preview of its Power Automate Desktop

Power Automate Desktop handles both Attended RPA and Unattended RPA with equal efficiency

Monday October 12, 2020 2:03 PM, IANS

Microsoft India

New Delhi: Microsoft India on Monday announced the public preview of its Power Automate Desktop, a new desktop-based solution that helps businesses automate repetitive, manual tasks.

Part of Microsoft Power Automate service, this Robotic Process Automate (RPA) solution is designed to expand low-code automation capabilities for organisations, Microsoft said.

From simple data transfers to complex business workflows, this solution enables coders and non-coders alike to automate processes and tasks across desktop and web applications with minimal effort from a single intelligent platform.

"With Microsoft Power Automate Desktop, we aim to empower organisations automate tasks across the desktop and web, using an integrated platform to complete tasks at speed and scale," Irina Ghose, Executive Director - Cloud Solutions, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

"It enables businesses to free their knowledge-workers from time-consuming and repetitive jobs and focus on strategic tasks to deliver higher value to customers."

Attended RPA vs Unattended RPA

Microsoft said Power Automate Desktop's intuitive design environment allows non-coders to automate processes quickly without writing a single line of code.

Power Automate Desktop handles both Attended RPA (repetitive tasks like front-office activities) and Unattended RPA (back-office processes) with equal efficiency, Microsoft said.

The solution is available worldwide in English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

Earlier this year, Microsoft acquired Softomotive, a London-based RPA solutions provider, to expand low-code, robotic process automation capabilities in Microsoft Power Automate, strengthening the ability for anyone to automate processes.


