NEET 2020 Result Today - What Next?

NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) today i.e. Monday October 12.
NTA has not officially announced any specific time to declare NEET result. It will however be published on the NEET official website, ntaneet.nic.in, any time soon.
Candidates should note that along with NEET score, NTA will also publish the NEET 2020 Rank List for 15% All India quota. NTA will also share the NEET result with the respective state counselling authorities for the 85% quota.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 13, 2020 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) at various centres across India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released NEET UG Answer Key on September 26. It has asked candidates to raise objection if any till September 29.
As per the normal practice, NTA will now release the final answer key, and then the result.
More than 15 lakh students from all over India will get to know in a short while from now their result as well as AIR - All India Rank List 2020.
Today will also decide how many students will be able to ensure their admission in various medical colleges running MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
Once the result cut off and rank list are declared today, NEET UG counselling will start. Medical admission counselling is done separately by various sates as well as centralised and nationwide by the Medical Council of India.
The whole medical admission counselling process is online, and candidates need to register themselves on the respective state websites as well as MCI website.
