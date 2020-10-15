Congress fields 11 Muslims in 2020 Bihar polls

New Delhi: The Congress Party Thursday released a list containing names of 49 candidates for 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, 11 of them are Muslims.
Adding star power to its the Bihar assembly poll campaign, the Congress has also given the party tickets to Luv Sinha, son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha from the Bankipore seat, apart from fielding Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini from Bihariganj.
The 11 Muslims who have figured in the list of Congress released today are:
Sheikh Kamran (Nautan), Minnatulla Rahmani (Supaul), Zakir Hussain (Forbesganj), Abidur Rahman (Araria), Md Tausif Alam (Bahadurganj), Izharul Hussain (Kishanganj), Abdul Jaleel Mastan (Amour), Md Afaque Alam (Kasba), Dr Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Kadwa), Tauqir Alam (Pranpur) and Asif Gafoor (Gopalgunj)
Earlier, the Congress had announced the names of 21 candidates, none of them was Muslim. The party is contesting on 70 assembly seats in the state in alliance with the RJD and Left parties.
The party has repeated all its sitting MLAs and given the seat to Izharul Hasan in Kishanganj which is held by the AIMIM.
The Congress has repeated 31 candidates from the last assembly elections in 2015 but many seats that Congress is contesting on in Champaran region will see a direct contest with the BJP.
The Assembly election in Bihar will be held in three phases starting from October 28, and the counting will be held on November 10.
The ruling Janata Dal (U) had given ticket to 11 Muslims and Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD has fielded 03 Muslims in the Bihar election.
