NEET PG 2021, NEET MDS 2021, DNB PDCET 2021 dates announced

Sunday September 20, 2020 2:16 PM, ummid.com News Network

NEET PG 2021 Date

NEET PG 2021 Date: National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released Provisional Schedule of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020 December), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) on the official website natboard.edu.in.

All these entrance examinations are Computer Based Tests (CBT) and will be held in Online Mode.

CBT Schedule

As per the provisional schedule relased by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) Wednesday, NEET PG 2021 will be held on January 10, 2021 whereas NEET MDS 2021 will be held on December 16, 2020.

On the other hand, FMGE December 2020 has been provisionally finalised for December 4, 2020 and DNB PDCET 2021 admission session has been scheduled on January 28, 2021.

"The Information Bulletins and the Application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website "nbe.edu.in" in due course", the NBE said.

NEET PG and NEET MDS are qualifying examination for admission to Post-Graduate MD/MS/Diploma courses including:

All India 50% quota seats
State and UT quota seats
All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions and Universities/Deemed Universities across India
Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.
DNB Post MBBS Courses.

Minimum Percentile Revised

This year the government has reduced the minimum percentile for PG admissions up to 50 percent.

Medical Council of India (MCI) reduced the minimum percentile because 3,000 seats were left vacant after two rounds of counseling.

As per the latest update, general category minimum percentile has been reduced to 30% in lieu of the earlier 50%. For Scheduled Castes, SC, Schedule Tribes, ST, and Other Backward Classes, OBC students the percentile has been revised to 20 from the earlier 40 percentile. The general category Divyang students' minimum percentile has been fixed as 25 percentile.

