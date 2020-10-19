Indian phone scamsters using students in Canada as 'money mules'

Toronto: As police here hunt for the 22-year-old Naman Grover for his role in the Indian call centre scams targeting Canada, the involvement of international students on study visas has also come to light.
It is not known whether Grover - a resident of Mississauga on the outskirts of Toronto, is also an international student in Canada.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Grover after he was found to be working as a 'money mule' for call centre scamsters. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) suspect that he might have fled the country.
• Republic TV CEO, others questioned in TRP scam
• BARC to review current standards of measuring TV news channel ratings
• I&B Ministry issues advisory as TV channels fight over TRP driven journalism
Phone scamsters from India have been targeting Canadians by posing as representatives of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), police organizations and tech support agencies.
They scare people to pay money or part with their financial/credit card information immediately or face action.
Grover has been charged with fraud, possession of proceeds of crime and laundering proceeds of crime.
Police say call centre scamsters recruit individuals in Canada as e-money mules to receive money from the victims and then launder it to them.
Grover was uncovered as one of the e-money mules/money mule managers after a two-year investigation by the RCMP.
Police said that the scamsters have even recruited international students on study visas before coming to Canada or while studying here for these scams.
It is estimated that the call centre scamsters defrauded Canadians to the tune of $18 million through the CRA phone scam alone since 2014. If other scams are also included, the total losses to Canadians are over $35 million.
Warning the 'money mules', RCMP Inspector Jim Ogden said: "Those who get involved as money mules will be arrested, criminally charged and prosecuted."
"Taking part in the illegal activities of these criminal organizations has other serious consequences, including revocation of student visas", he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
NEET 2020: 06 Muslims among toppers
Also Read
NEET 2020 result out, Shoyeb Aftab AIR 1
Hindu Communalism, Muslim Minorities and Indian Constitution
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
'Act before entire system breaks down': Bombay HC on Media Trial
'A Businessman Extraordinary': Bajaj hailed for blacklisting 'toxic' news channels