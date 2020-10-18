BARC India accuses Republic Network of misrepresenting facts

Mumbai: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has slammed news channel Republic network for disclosing confidential communication and misrepresenting the same.
In a statement, BARC India also said that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency.
• Republic TV CEO, others questioned in TRP scam
• BARC to review current standards of measuring TV news channel ratings
• I&B Ministry issues advisory as TV channels fight over TRP driven journalism
In a statement released Sunday, BARC said:
"BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency".
"BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency".
"BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India's rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network."
"BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India's rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network."
The statement comes in response to Republic network claiming that BARC's response in an e-mail exchange with the channel stands in contradiction to the allegations levelled by Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.
Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police busted a major fraud of manipulating TRP (Television Rating Point) data by at least three TV channels and also made arrests with regard to it.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
NEET 2020: 06 Muslims among toppers
Also Read
NEET 2020 result out, Shoyeb Aftab AIR 1
Hindu Communalism, Muslim Minorities and Indian Constitution
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
'Act before entire system breaks down': Bombay HC on Media Trial
'A Businessman Extraordinary': Bajaj hailed for blacklisting 'toxic' news channels