MAH MCA CET 2020 Hall Ticket to be released at mahacet.org

Mumbai: The Maharashtra CET Cell will publish soon the Hall Ticket, also knwon as Admit Card, of the students who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2020 to be held later this month.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier released MCA CET 2020 Admit Card in March. However, the exam was postponed and rescheduled due to Coronavirus pandemic.
Accordingly, the CET Cell will release new and fresh Hall Ticket of the registered candidates. Candidates who had downloaded and taken the printout of the admit card released in March should note that they are cancelled and will no more be valid.
"New date for downloading hallticket of MAH-MCA Cet 2020 will be displayed very soon", the CET cell said.
"All students will be required to download and take printout of their hall tickets afresh", the CET Cell said.
MCA CET 2020 was originally planned to be held on March 28, 2020. It has been rescheduled and the new date is October 28, 2020.
Maharashtra CET Cell normally publishes CET Hall Ticket one or two week ahead of the scheduled date of exam. Hence it is expected that the MCA CET 2020 Hall Ticket will be released any moment - most probably in 1 or 2 days.
MCA CET in Maharashtra is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
Candidates should note that MAH MCA CET is conducted only in the ONLINE mode, and in multiple sessions if required.
"Candidates shall appear for the CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at allotted center. No candidate shall be allowed to appear for test in other than the allotted session", MCA CET 2020 Notification said.
