TN Paramedical Admission 2020: Track Your Application Here

TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses on Oct 1

Sunday October 25, 2020 3:36 PM, ummid.com News Network

TN Paramedical Admission 2020: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2020-21.

TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses 2020-2021 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on October 1, 2020.

The last date of application was October 17.

While releasing the notification and counselling schedule, TN Health said the dates to release Merit List and Seat Allotment (Selection List) will be notified on the website soon.

The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:

B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.

Eligibility and Age Limit

The candidate should be a citizen of India and Nativity of Tamil Nadu.

Candidates belonging to other States cannot claim nativity of Tamil Nadu. Candidates who are Native of Tamil Nadu and who have studied 6th standard to 12th standard in schools of Tamil Nadu need not submit their “Nativity Certificate”.

Permanent Residence Certificate in Lieu of Nativity Certificate will not be accepted.

Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on 31stDecember 2020. (Those who were born few days later can also be included).

 

