Everyone will get admission, Maharashtra assures FYJC students

FYJC Admission 2020: The Maharashtra Education Department has assured about four lakh students who have applied for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission for the academic year 2020-21 in the state's six cities that everyone of them will be given admission.
FYJC Admission this year for Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur that started in August was put on hold following a SC order regarding reservation in government jobs and education to the Maratha community.
Following the SC order, FYJC Merit List 2 i.e. Second Round Allocation List of FYJC Admission 2020-21, scheduled to release on September 09, was put on hold. And, till now there is no clarity when the FYJC Admission 2020 process will resume.
The delay in Maharashtra Class 11 admission process had left students, and their parents, under stress. To allay this, the Maharashtra Education Department on FYJC Admission website released a video message assuring that everyone who has successfully registered on the admission portal will get admission.
"The admission process had been temporarily put on hold following the Supreme Court order. But, students who have applied for admission should note that everyone of them will get a seat in Class 11", the video message said.
"Hence they should remain at peace and without any worry", it added.
At the same time, the Maharashtra Education Department also asked students to start studies at home.
"The admission process is delayed, but not cancelled. Since every student is assured of getting admission in Class 11, they should start and concentrate on their studies instead of worrying for admission", the video message said.
About 04 lakh students in Maharashtra six cities - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad have applied for FYJC admission using the official portal 11thadmission.org.in. Of them some 2.4 lakh students are from Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas alone.
Of nearly 04 lakh students who have applied for FYJC Class 11 admission, over 78,000 have already confirmed their admission in Zero Round conducted for various quota admission – including management, minority and in-house students.
Meanwhile, a number of coaching classes have already started their centres - initially teaching in online mode and now in-person face to face classes, even as the admission process is still to be wrapped up.
