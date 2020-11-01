​First batch of foreign Umrah pilgrims to arrive in Makkah Sunday

Makkah: The first batch of foreign Umrah performers is set to land in Jeddah on Sunday, from where they will go to Makkah to perform Umrah.
King Abdulaziz International Airport stated that it is ready to receive Umrah performers and that it implemented all precautionary and health protocols
The Ministry of Umrah and Hajj announced that it had prepared a framework to handle and ensure the safety and the appliance of health protocols of Umrah performers when arriving at connecting points, starting from their home countries, during the performance of their Umrah.
Umrah travel was suspended in February 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world.
The Kingdom had earlier announced that Umrah will resume in phased manner. In Phase 1, the Kingdom allowed limited number of pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia from Oct 4.
In Phase 2, starting from Oct 18 number of pilgrims was increased from 6000 to 250,000, but only from within the Kingdom.
In Phase 3, it has been decided that foreigners will be allowed to perform Umrah from November 01 onwards, though the total number will still be capped.
Meanwhile, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on Umrah performers to protect themselves and their families by adhering to the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC congratulates Muslims around the world for the return of Umrah, after the temporary suspension, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), calling on them to follow Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health protocols.
Dr. Al-Othaimeen praised the work system and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah readiness to receive Umrah performers, adding that the OIC appreciates all preventive measures and protocols taken by the authorities in order to preserve the health and safety of the Umrah performers and visitors.
