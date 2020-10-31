KCET 2020: Provisional List of Not Eligible Candidates Published

Karnataka CET 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has on its official website kea.kar.nic.in published the KCET 2020 Provisional List of Not Eligible Candidates and KEA Special Category list.
The 303 page list in PDF contains the details of 2,755 candidates along with the reasons why they have been declared not eligible.
Students who have applied for admission in various professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2020 can check the list using the following link:
The KEA had on Friday released the Eligiblity List of Special Category - Anglo Indian, EX-CAPF, CAPF, EX-Defence, Defence and NCC. Candidates falling in these categories can check their names in the list published on the website.
• Costing Rs.25 a litre and sold at Rs.88, Petrol in India to become dearer
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Muslims produced female physicians 700 years before Americans got one
• Via Fashion, Art and Mass Media, Muslim Women are New Cultural Global Leaders
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had on Oct 26 published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the UGCET 2020 Provisional List of Verified Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Along with the Provisional List of Verified Candidates in PDF, the KEA has also published UGCET-2020 Provisional List of Eligible and Not-Eligible Candidates.
On Friday, KEA had also published the KCET Architecure Rank List 2020 of the students who are seeking admission in first year B Arch.
In another significant decision, KEA had extended the last date to upload the documents till 04:00 pm on November 2.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on October 3 released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 (Karnataka UG CET) Draft Seat Matrix for admission in Engineering, Architecture and other professional courses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Also Read
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View