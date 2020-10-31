logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

KCET 2020: Provisional List of Not Eligible Candidates Published

The 303 page list in PDF contains the details of 2,755 candidates along with the reasons why they have been declared not eligible

Saturday October 31, 2020 10:24 PM, ummid.com News Network

KEA List 2020

Karnataka CET 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has on its official website kea.kar.nic.in published the KCET 2020 Provisional List of Not Eligible Candidates and KEA Special Category list.

The 303 page list in PDF contains the details of 2,755 candidates along with the reasons why they have been declared not eligible.

Students who have applied for admission in various professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2020 can check the list using the following link:

UGCET 2020 Provisional List of Not Eligible Candidates - Direct Link

The KEA had on Friday released the Eligiblity List of Special Category - Anglo Indian, EX-CAPF, CAPF, EX-Defence, Defence and NCC. Candidates falling in these categories can check their names in the list published on the website.

Also Read

Costing Rs.25 a litre and sold at Rs.88, Petrol in India to become dearer

Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Muslims produced female physicians 700 years before Americans got one

Via Fashion, Art and Mass Media, Muslim Women are New Cultural Global Leaders

The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had on Oct 26 published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the UGCET 2020 Provisional List of Verified Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.

Along with the Provisional List of Verified Candidates in PDF, the KEA has also published UGCET-2020 Provisional List of Eligible and Not-Eligible Candidates.

On Friday, KEA had also published the KCET Architecure Rank List 2020 of the students who are seeking admission in first year B Arch.

In another significant decision, KEA had extended the last date to upload the documents till 04:00 pm on November 2.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on October 3 released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 (Karnataka UG CET) Draft Seat Matrix for admission in Engineering, Architecture and other professional courses.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo