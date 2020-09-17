logo
Outlook-Icare Ranking 2020: AMU 6th best university in India

AMU has been ranked on the basis of carefully calibrated performance indicators such as Teaching, Research Citations and others

Thursday September 17, 2020 6:12 PM, ummid.com News Network

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has once again emerged as one of the highest-rated Indian universities as it is placed on the sixth rank of the recently released Outlook-ICare Indian University Rankings 2020 for contribution to the field of research and teaching.

The ranking has come at a time when AMU is observing its centenary year. Recently its Department of Mass Communication, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Law and Social Work got the 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th rankings respectively by the same agency.

AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor congratulated the faculty and students for the achievement for their unrelenting efforts to take the university to the zenith of success.

The VC also expressed satisfaction over AMU's steady move pushing aside the impediments caused by the Covid19 pandemic over the last several months.

"The emphasis of AMU is on innovation and research and with the persistent efforts the bar for quality of teaching, international outlook, research, and knowledge transfer in continuously rising", the Vice Chancellor added.

"Our focus has always been to maintain the vibrant spirit of enquiry which is the hallmark of the university. AMU will keep on marching ahead steadily, with unflinching resolve for the future of the nation," emphasised Prof Mansoor.

"The infrastructure in AMU has also grown a lot and there is focus on mentoring", he added.

"By constantly featuring in the list of top notch learning centres, AMU has proved its mettle and strength required to be in one of the foremost Indian universities," said Prof M Salim Beg (Chairman, Committee for Ranking of the University).

AMU has been ranked on the basis of carefully calibrated performance indicators such as Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry Income (knowledge transfer).

