Babri Masjid Demolition: CBI Court verdict likely on Sept 30

Lucknow: Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the judgement in the case is expected to be delivered on September 30.
The case that changed the political and social course of the country will decide the fate of 32 accused persons, including senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.
All of them are required to be present in the court when the verdict is delivered, a special CBI court said on Wednesday.
Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharati are accused of conspiracy that led to the demolition of the 15th century mosque in December 1992.
It was claimed that the mosque was built after pulling down an ancient temple that marked the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram.
In November last year, the Supreme Court delivered a surprising verdict in the title suit of the Ram Janambhoomi case, ordering the construction of a temple at the site.
Advani, 92, had recorded his statement in the case before the special CBI court through video conference on July 24.
Joshi, 86, recorded his statement a day before Advani. Both have denied all the charges against them just like Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.
Kalyan Singh, a senior BJP leader, was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the mosque demolition.
His government was dismissed as riots broke out across the country in which around 3,000 people died.
In April 2017, the top court had asked the special court to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete the trial within two years.
It was given several extensions thereafter and when special judge S.K. Yadav asked for more time, the court extended the deadline to September 30.
The symbolic construction of Ram temple started earlier this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Modi govt under fire for failing to reveal Covid tally of healthcare staff
Under BRI garb, China, Pakistan secretly testing deadly pathogens
Dragon is New Economic Superpower
Also Read
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Umrah Travel Restrictions likely to continue till January 2021
Monsoon Session 2020: Modi Govt introduces eight bills on first day
Covid-19 Impact: Pune sex workers yearn to quit the profession
Indian, Chinese armies within shooting range at Spanggur Gap
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Oracle wins TikTok US Operations deal, read how
TikTok not selling to Microsoft
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Exit China, enter India and get rewarded: Japan to companies