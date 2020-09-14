Monsoon Session 2020: Modi Govt introduces eight bills on first day

[Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi Monday.]
New Delhi: The Central government on Monday introduced back-to-back eight Bills in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session during four hour 15 minute proceedings.
The eight bills that were introduced after the House met for the second time after a one-hour adjournment at 9 a.m. are:
1. Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020
2. Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
3. Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020
4. Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020
Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020
Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020
Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi began with the introduction of the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was listed for the Lok Sabha's legislative business for the day.
The Bill seeks immediate legislation by promulgation of the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. It was among more than 20 new Bills, including 11 that will replace ordinances, which the government targets to pass during this 18-day session of the Parliament which will conclude on October 1.
Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Dadarao Danve introduced the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was promulgated on June 5, 2020. It amends the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Act empowers the central government to control the production, supply, distribution, trade, and commerce in certain commodities.
Cabinet Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks.The Bill aims prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 to ensure financial stability and promote competitiveness in Indian financial markets by providing enforceability of bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts. The Minister also introduced the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers' produce.
The purpose of the Bill is to facilitate remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-state and intra-State trade and commerce of farmers' produce outside physical premises of markets or deemed markets notified under various state agricultural produce market legislations. It will also be a facilitative framework for electronic trading.
Tomar also laid an explanatory statement before the house for immediate legislation by promulgation of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 with the introduction of the Bill.
The Agriculture Minister further introduced the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 to provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services and sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner.
The Bill also replaces the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020.
