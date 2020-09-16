IIT Roorkee in alliance with Eckovation launch two new online courses

Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) on Wednesday announced that it has inked a MoU with online learning platform Eckovation to offer online executive programmes for students.
The Institute has also launched two online courses -- ‘Advanced Certification Programme in Cybersecurity' and ‘Professional Certification in Supply Chain Management & Analytics' -- on the platform.
The MoU entitles both organisations to undertake a collaboration in research development and consultancy work, facilitate the exchange of academic and research material and joint publications and cooperate in projects and other types of academic discussions.
The courses will be a mix of theoretical concepts and practical applications such as project work and a three-day immersion module at the Noida or Roorkee campuses of the institution.
The candidates will be awarded a certificate upon completion of the course along with placement assistance by Eckovation.
"The MoU with Eckovation is a step forward towards our efforts to enable learners to upskill themselves as per the needs of the industry," said Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.
The courses will be of around six months in duration.
They will be taught by the faculty and industry experts through an online mode on e-learning platform Eckovation.
There is also a provision of a scholarship of Rs 50,000 based on the candidate's academic record and relevant work experience.
"The collaboration with IIT Roorkee will help us leverage its technical expertise and competent faculty and facilitate knowledge sharing worldwide to prepare the futuristic workforce" said Akshat Goel, Founder & Chief Technical Officer, Eckovation.
IIT Roorkee is already offering a host of courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and data science on Cloudxlab.
It has recently signed a MoU with Coursera to offer online courses from next year onwards.
