Xavier Aptitude Test 2021 on January 3, apply before Nov 30

Kolkata: XLRI - Xavier School of Management, one of India's premier B-Schools, on Monday announced that the upcoming Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 to be held on January 3 next year.
Registration for XAT 2021 has already started from September 12 and the last date for submitting application is November 30, 2020. The duration of the test will be of three hours, from 9:30 am to 12.30 pm.
Applications will be accepted for XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus. A candidate can choose two preferred cities for the test. Over 89 institutes are using the XAT score for their respective admission process.
XLRI-Xavier School of Management director P. Christie SJ said:
"XLRI has been conducting XAT on behalf of XAMI for over 70 years on an all-India level to select the most suitable students for management education.
"XLRI has been conducting XAT on behalf of XAMI for over 70 years on an all-India level to select the most suitable students for management education.
XAT, though one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has always kept pace with the cutting-edge testing methodology."
XAT, though one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has always kept pace with the cutting-edge testing methodology."
Candidates who are holding a recognised Bachelor's Degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline and those completing their final examination by June 10, 2021 may also apply for it.
All Indian candidates must appear for XAT 2021, while NRI and foreign candidates may apply through their GMAT scores.
XAT 2021 will be conducted in 185 centres across the country.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Oracle wins TikTok US Operations deal, read how
Also Read
TikTok not selling to Microsoft
Delhi Police arrests Umar Khalid under stringent UAPA
Dragon is New Economic Superpower
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Umrah Travel Restrictions likely to continue till January 2021
Monsoon Session 2020: Modi Govt introduces eight bills on first day
IIT Delhi campus likely in Saudi Arabia: Indian Envoy
Indian, Chinese armies within shooting range at Spanggur Gap
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Adding 92K new cases, India Covid-19 count surges past 48 lakh
UAE reports over 1K new Corona cases, count jumps to 78,849
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Exit China, enter India and get rewarded: Japan to companies