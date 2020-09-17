Sri Chaitanya, 19 other schools issued notice over teachers' salaries

Amaravati: As many as 20 private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, mostly belonging to Sri Chaitanya, have been served notice by the District Educational Officer (DEO) for not paying salaries to teachers and employees for months together.
"We have issued notice to 20 schools, most of them are Sri Chaitanya," a West Godavari district education department official told IANS.
Among those which received notices include Sri Chaitanya Schools in Eluru, Tadepelligudem, Kovvur, Penugonda and Bavaipalem.
Other institutions include Sivani School in Eluru, C.V. Raman School (Bhimavaram) Sri Vidyaniketan EM School (Akiveedu), Nellore Ravindra Bharathi EM High School (Tanuku), Sasi EM High School (Nallajarla).
Aimed at cracking down on exploitative private unaided schools not paying salaries to teachers in Andhra Pradesh, Commissioner of School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, had already issued orders to the regional joint directors of school education and DEOs to serve notices to the errant schools.
"The attention of regional joint directors of school education and DEOs in the state is invited to issue necessary instructions to managements of private unaided schools under their respective jurisdictions that all employees shall be paid their monthly salaries," said Chinaveerabhadrudu.
He ordered them to ensure that the private school teachers and employees receive their salaries without any deductions.
According to the commissioner, many private school teachers are still complaining that they are not receiving salaries and being forcibly retrenched by the school managements.
"In view of the circumstances explained above, the attention of the regional joint directors and DEOs in the state is drawn to the following sections under AP Education Act, 1982," he said.
Under the Act, no private teacher should be removed from the school without following the guidelines as per Section 79 of AP Education Act, 1982.
If a private school management wishes to fire a teacher, it must do so only after adhering to Section 83 of the AP Education Act.
In case of salaries, Section 84 of the Act clearly orders that the private schools must pay salaries and allowances to the teachers and employees.
"Section 84 A: If they fail to implement the above 1 - 3, the concerned managements will be punished as per 84 A of AP Education Act, 1982," observed Veerabhadrudu.
As subordinate officials were lax in implementing these orders in some cases across the 13 districts, the senior IAS officer has instructed them to follow his directions.
"Issue showcase notice to the private unaided managements who are not paying salaries to their staff for the last few months and those managements that have retrenched their staff without following due procedure," he pointed out.
School, intermediate and higher education in the southern state is highly commercialised, where profiteering managements have been exploiting gullible parents and students with false promises.
Most private intermediate junior colleges publicise themselves to be English medium educational institutions but do not orally teach the students in English.
