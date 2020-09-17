logo
Students mark PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day'

Thursday September 17, 2020 11:26 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

[Memes and banners as above were circulated on social media all through the day as the students celebrated PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day'.]

New Delhi: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Thursday marked the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'National Unemployment Day'.

IYC National President Srinivas B.V. said that the wrong policies of the central government have made the youth of the country unemployed.

He said, due to this, unemployment in the country is continuously increasing.

"That is why today the IYC celebrated Modi's birthday as national unemployment day to attract the government's attention towards rising unemployment," the IYC leader said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, the IYC leader said, "Modiji, Parliament is yours right now, but the roads are still with us."

He said, "Modi came to power promising to provide employment to two crore people every year but instead of giving jobs, demonetisation, GST and lockdown snatched the jobs of 120 million youth."

'Pakodas'

Meanwhile, NSUI observed Modi's birthday by selling 'pakodas'. NSUI volunteers sold 'pakodas' to send a message to the government that the educated youth of the country are suffering due to unemployment under this government.

NSUI President Neeraj Kundan slammed the government for destroying the economy. He said, "This is the first time in the history of independent India that young Indians are forced to observe a Prime Minister's birthday as National Unemployment Day."

Kundan said that the unemployment rate is at a 45-year high, but Modi doesn't care.

"The Prime Minister conducts 'Mann ki Baat' every month but he has never spoken about unemployment. This is because it is Ambani-Adani's 'Mann ki Baat' and not the one of the youth and students of India," he added.

"70 kg laddu"

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) celebrated the 70th birthday of PM Narendra Modi with a slew of programmes, including social service.

"We are celebrating Modi's 70th birthday with service as our motto (seva hi sanghatan). Our cadres and leaders are engaged in social service activities as our gift to the Prime Minister," the official told IANS here.

In Bengaluru, state Housing Minister V. Somanna led a cycle rally with 70 party cadres in his Govindarajnagar assembly segment and honoured 70 Corona warriors to mark Modi's 70 years.

A 70 kg laddu was also dedicated to Modi and distributed as 'prasad' to the cadres and their families.

