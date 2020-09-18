JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card: When, Where and How to Download

JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2020, is likely to release the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam in a couple of days.
The candidates will be able to download their Admit Card and Hall Ticket till September 27, 2020 before the commencement of the test.
The JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be held on Sunday September 27, 2020. Hence candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards well in advance. The JEE Advanced Admit Card can be downloaded from:
JEE Advanced official website jeeadv.ac.in
As per the norms, all eligible partially registered candidates will be issued a PROVISIONAL online ADMIT CARD and will be ALLOWED to appear in JEE(Advanced) 2020 on September 27, 2020.
The IIT JEE Advanced will be held as per the following time table.
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) had earlier launched the Mock Test of Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) JEE Advanced 2020 on its website.
To access Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) JEE Advanced 2020 Mock Test, or JEE Advanced Online Test Series, students need to follow the steps given below:
1. Go to JEE Advanced website : www.jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Once on the home page, click on the tab marked with: 'Mock Test for JEE Advanced 2020'
3. Once on the Log in page, enter your User Name and Password
4. Click on Sign In
The entire JEE (Advanced) 2020 Examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode.
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), the responsible authority to conduct the test, had earlier released the syllabus of JEE Advanced 2020 exams. Those interested can access the IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Syllabus from official website jeeadv.ac.in.
Students vying for admission to NITs, IITs and other centrally funded institutions need to clear the JEE Main to qualify for the JEE Advanced. JEE Main result was conducted in first week of September and result was declared on September 11, 2020.
JEE Advanced is normally held in May. This year however the test is delayed because of the pandemic. IIT D has also added new exam centres in view of Coronavirus pandemic. It has also given the students to change their exam centre cities till September 17.
Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.
In some of the IITs, students enrolled into the 4-year Bachelor’s program have the option to pursue B.Tech. (Honors) and/or B.Tech. with Minors. Dual Degree students may also pursue a Minor. Further, in some IITs B. Tech. students also have the option to pursue Interdisciplinary Dual Degree, with Bachelors in parent Department and Masters in some other Department.
JEE Advanced 2020: Sunday September 27, 2020
Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results: Monday October 5, 2020
Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process through JoSAA: Tuesday October 6, 2020
Tentative End of Seat Allocation Process: Monday November 9, 2020
