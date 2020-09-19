Brazil Covid-19 deaths top 135,000

Rio de Janeiro: Another 858 Covid-19 patients have died in Brazil, raising the country's death toll to 135,793, the Brazilian Ministry of Health said.
Meanwhile, 39,797 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 4,495,183, the Ministry said on Friday, Xinhua reported.
Brazil has recently managed to reduce the average number of daily deaths, which stood at 779 in the past seven days, 9 per cent lower than the previous 14 days.
The average number of new cases per day has also been declining, falling to 31,097 in the past seven days, 22 per cent lower than the previous two weeks.
The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil, is the most affected by the virus, with 924,532 cases of infection and 33,678 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 249,798 cases and 17,575 deaths.
Meanwhile, overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,395,579 and the fatalities rose to 950,344, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,722,699 and 198,509, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,214,677, while the country's death toll soared to 84,372. Brazil is 3rd in the list of worst affected countries by Covid-19.
