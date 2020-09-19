logo
Delhi School Admission 2020-21: CWSN 3rd Draw Result published

Saturday September 19, 2020 9:39 PM, ummid.com News Network

Delhi CSWN 3rd Draw Result 2020

Delhi School Admission Second List 2020: The 3rd computerized draw of lots for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) who had applied for admission in about 1,700 schools in Delhi for the academic year 2020-21 has been published on the Delhi Nursery School Admission Official website edudel.nic.in.

How to check CWSN Draw Result 2020-21

Follow the steps given below to check 3rd list of lottery result for session 2020-21 for Delhi Nursery Admission 2020-21 for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) Category.

1. Click here to go got official website: edudel.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "CWSN 3rd Draw Result 2020-21" on left side of home page..
3. Read the instructions carefully and "Click to Continue".
4. The 22-page draw of result will appear in PDF form.
5. Check your ward's name in the list.

The Delhi Education had released the EWS/DG First List 2020 on February 29, 2020 whereas CWSN 2nd Draw Result was declared on September 10, 2020. The list was published on the department's website http://edudel.nic.in. after the 1st computerised draw of lots on Feb 29, sometime also referred as lottery.

However, the release of the EWS/DG Second List for admission in Delhi nursery schools for the academic year 2020-21 has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

EWS/DG 2nd List 2020 release date

Delhi Education Department released CWSN 3rd draw result even as the state government announced on Friday that all schools in the city will continue to remain fully closed till October 5, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

It is hence most likely that EWS/DG 2nd draw result will be publsihed soon, though the department has officially not confirmed any date.

Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from Saturday January 25, 2020 receiving online admission form through its website edudel.nic.in under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category.

The Admission Form under EWS/DG/Free ship and Children with Disabilities Category was submitted online. The last date of submission of online form was February 24, 2020.

