Delhi School Admission 2020-21: CWSN 3rd Draw Result published

Delhi School Admission Second List 2020: The 3rd computerized draw of lots for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) who had applied for admission in about 1,700 schools in Delhi for the academic year 2020-21 has been published on the Delhi Nursery School Admission Official website edudel.nic.in.
Follow the steps given below to check 3rd list of lottery result for session 2020-21 for Delhi Nursery Admission 2020-21 for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) Category.
1. Click here to go got official website: edudel.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "CWSN 3rd Draw Result 2020-21" on left side of home page..
3. Read the instructions carefully and "Click to Continue".
4. The 22-page draw of result will appear in PDF form.
5.
Check your ward's name in the list.
1. Click here to go got official website: edudel.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "CWSN 3rd Draw Result 2020-21" on left side of home page..
3. Read the instructions carefully and "Click to Continue".
4. The 22-page draw of result will appear in PDF form.
5.
Check your ward's name in the list.
The Delhi Education had released the EWS/DG First List 2020 on February 29, 2020 whereas CWSN 2nd Draw Result was declared on September 10, 2020. The list was published on the department's website http://edudel.nic.in. after the 1st computerised draw of lots on Feb 29, sometime also referred as lottery.
However, the release of the EWS/DG Second List for admission in Delhi nursery schools for the academic year 2020-21 has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Delhi Education Department released CWSN 3rd draw result even as the state government announced on Friday that all schools in the city will continue to remain fully closed till October 5, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.
It is hence most likely that EWS/DG 2nd draw result will be publsihed soon, though the department has officially not confirmed any date.
Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from Saturday January 25, 2020 receiving online admission form through its website edudel.nic.in under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category.
The Admission Form under EWS/DG/Free ship and Children with Disabilities Category was submitted online. The last date of submission of online form was February 24, 2020.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Family of Jat King asks AMU to return leased land back
Modi govt under fire for failing to reveal Covid tally of healthcare staff
India, China, Pakistan dominate as Eric Trump woo Indian American voters
Also Read
US Presidential Election 2020 Survey: Joe Biden has huge lead among Indian Americans
Court bars Indian Express from publishing 'defamatory' news against Sahara Group
Monsoon Session 2020: Modi Govt introduces eight bills on first day
Covid-19 Impact: Pune sex workers yearn to quit the profession
Indian, Chinese armies within shooting range at Spanggur Gap
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Under BRI garb, China, Pakistan secretly testing deadly pathogens
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Dragon is New Economic Superpower
Exit China, enter India and get rewarded: Japan to companies