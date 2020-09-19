Nepal Corona tally tops 61K after record high daily spike

Kathmandu: The overall Covid-19 cases in Nepal has increased to 61,653 after the Himalayan country reported a record high spike in the number of single-day infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.
"The coronavirus cases reached 61,593 on Friday with 2,020 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours," Ministry spokesman Jageshwor Gautam said at a regular press briefing.
"The cases in major urban centres including in capital Kathmandu Valley, Pokhara and other thick settlements in the southern region of the country, are rising rapidly," said Gautam.
"The situation is worsening day by day", he added.
Amid rising cases, health ministry officials said that total cases could reach up to 90,000 in the worst case scenario.
According to the Health Ministry, the death rate is also growing in Nepal. As of Friday, the death toll reached 390.
On May 16, Nepal had reported the first death from the pandemic, a 29-year-old woman.
Until July 21, total deaths from the pandemic were 40 but the number of deaths soared after the lockdown was lifted.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Family of Jat King asks AMU to return leased land back
Modi govt under fire for failing to reveal Covid tally of healthcare staff
India, China, Pakistan dominate as Eric Trump woo Indian American voters
Also Read
US Presidential Election 2020 Survey: Joe Biden has huge lead among Indian Americans
Court bars Indian Express from publishing 'defamatory' news against Sahara Group
Monsoon Session 2020: Modi Govt introduces eight bills on first day
Covid-19 Impact: Pune sex workers yearn to quit the profession
Indian, Chinese armies within shooting range at Spanggur Gap
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Under BRI garb, China, Pakistan secretly testing deadly pathogens
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Dragon is New Economic Superpower
Exit China, enter India and get rewarded: Japan to companies