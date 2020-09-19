logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Outbreak

Nepal Corona tally tops 61K after record high daily spike

According to Nepal Health Ministry, the death rate is also growing in Nepal. As of Friday, the death toll reached 390

Saturday September 19, 2020 12:12 PM, IANS

Nepal Corona Update

Kathmandu: The overall Covid-19 cases in Nepal has increased to 61,653 after the Himalayan country reported a record high spike in the number of single-day infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

"The coronavirus cases reached 61,593 on Friday with 2,020 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours," Ministry spokesman Jageshwor Gautam said at a regular press briefing.

"The cases in major urban centres including in capital Kathmandu Valley, Pokhara and other thick settlements in the southern region of the country, are rising rapidly," said Gautam.

"The situation is worsening day by day", he added.

Worst Case Scenario

Amid rising cases, health ministry officials said that total cases could reach up to 90,000 in the worst case scenario.

According to the Health Ministry, the death rate is also growing in Nepal. As of Friday, the death toll reached 390.

On May 16, Nepal had reported the first death from the pandemic, a 29-year-old woman.

Until July 21, total deaths from the pandemic were 40 but the number of deaths soared after the lockdown was lifted.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo