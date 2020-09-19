TS EAMCET 2020 Answer Key, Response Sheet and Question Papers released

TS EAMCET 2020 Answer Key: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Answer Key (Preliminary), Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates who have appeared for TS EAMCET 2020.
The last date to raise objection if any is September 20, 2020, TSCHE said.
"The last date for submission of objections (if any) on the preliminary key for TS EAMCET-2020 (Engineering Stream) is 20.09.2020 till 5:00 pm", TSCHE said in an official notification.
1. Go to TSEAMCET official website by clicking here: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Eamcet Key Objections, Download Response Sheet or Question Papers & Preliminary Keys" as per your need.
3. Loging using user name and password if asked
4. Download answer key and select suitable option to raise objection.
TS EAMCET Engineering for admission into engineering courses was conducted on September 9, 10,11 and 14 with two shifts - 09 am to 12:oo pm and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm, each day.
TS EAMCET 2020 Answer Key and Question Papers are published on the official website datewise. Candidates need to select dates as per their desire.
A total of 1,42,860 candidates had registered for the exam and they include 25,512 candidates who will appear in the exams in Andhra Pradesh.
The candidates who will secure qualifying marks in the exam and candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75 per cent weightage to the marks secured in EAMCET 2020 and 25 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.
