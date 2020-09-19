With highest ever single day surge, Gujarat Covid count tops 1.219K

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,432 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in a day so far, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,21,930, while 16 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the state's death toll to 3,305.
A total of 61,432 tests were conducted on Saturday, of which 1,432 returned positive.
Hotspot Surat led the chart with 281 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (178), Rajkot (151), Vadodara (138), Jamnagar (126), Mahesana (69), Gandhinagar and Banaskantha (44 each), Bhavnagar (42), Junagadh (35), Panchmahals (30), Amreli (29), Morbi (28), Kutch (26), Bharuch (24), Patan (23), Mahisagar (16), and Dahod and Gir-Somnath (15 each).
On the other hand, Devbhumi Dwarka reported 14 cases followed by Sabarkantha (13), Kheda, Narmada and surendranagar (12 each), Anand and Tapi (10 each), Botad (9), Chhota Udepur and Navsari (8 each), Porbandar (5), Aravalli and Valsad (2 each) and Dang (1).
Gujarat has reported 25,495 Covid cases in September so far, an average of around 1,342 cases daily.
Of the 16 persons who succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, 5 were from Surat, 3 from Ahmedabad, 2 each from Bhavnagar and Vadodara, and 1 each from Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Amreli.
Gujarat's mortality rate presently stands at 2.71 per cent.
Till now, health authorities have conducted 37,39,782 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 36,17,852 have returned negative.
On a positive note, 1,470 persons were discharged on Saturday from different facilities, taking the number of recoveries to 1,02,571.
There are 16,054 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 15,957 is stable, whereas 97 critical patients are on ventilator support.
Over 6 lakh people are presently quarantined in the state, 6,08,437 in home quarantine and 420 in government facilities.
