Microsoft Your Phone app may soon have a new 'sent from phone' section

San Francisco: Microsoft is reportedly testing a new ‘sent from phone' section in its Your Phone app, which will let users view all the links, images and notes they have shared from their devices in one convenient location.
The feature has already started rolling out to some Windows Insiders on the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build via a server-side update, reports XDA Developers.
According to the report, to quickly share links, images, and notes to a Windows 10 PC, users will have to tap on the share button and then select the ‘Your Phone companion app' option from the share menu.
Microsoft seems to have just added the section and file sharing is not working at this moment. However, it should get fixed in future updates.
The shared files will then appear in the new section once the transfer is complete.
In addition, a new Contacts section has appeared in preview for some Insiders. This feature will allow users to look through the contact list from their smartphone from the Your Phone app on Windows 10. Microsoft has worked on this feature since February.
The feature has started rolling out to some users with version 1.20091.79.0 of the Your Phone app.
Meanwhile, Microsoft is also working on some design changes for the Your Phone app and these design changes are expected to reach users in the coming weeks.
