MAH MCA CET 2020 on Oct 10, new date announced

MAH MCA CET 2020 Revised Schedule: MAH MCA CET 2020 will be conducted on Saturday October 10, 2020, Maharashtra CET Cell said while releasing the revised dates and schedule of the important entrance exam conducted for admission in first year postgraduate course MCA.
Along with MAH MCA CET 2020, Maharashtra CET Cell will also conduct MAH B.HMCT CET 2020 on October 10.
On the other hand, MAH M.Arch CET 2020 and MAH B.HMCT CET 2020 will be conducted a week before i.e. on Saturday October 3, 2020.
Maharashtra CET Cell had postponed MHT-CET, MCA CET 2020, and other entrance exams including MAH M.Arch CET 2020, MAH B.HMCT CET 2020, MAH M.HMCT CET 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic.
The CET Cell had last week confirmed that MHT CET 2020 will start from October 1 and continue till October 20.
MAH MCA CET 2020 was originally scheduled to be held on March 28 in Online Mode. Maharashtra CET Cell had also released MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit cards. The exam was however rescheduled on April 30, and later to July 19, 2020 due to the Coronavirus lockdown clamped in the country.
MCA CET 2020 in Maharashtra will be conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
"Gross Violations of Human Rights in India": Dr Kafeel writes to United Nations
Time to Introspect Muslim Angle in ISRO Spy Case of 1994
India, China, Pakistan dominate as Eric Trump woo Indian American voters
