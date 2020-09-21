logo
RRB CEN 01/2019 NTPC Application Status: Check Here

The link to check application status has been made active on all RRB regional websites from 00:00 hrs Monday

Monday September 21, 2020 7:34 AM, ummid.com News Network

RRB CEN 01/2019 application status

RRB CEN 01/2019 NTPC Application Status: Candidates who have applied for various posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 01/2019 can check their status from today i.e. Monday September 21, 2020.

The link to check application status is opened at 00:00 hrs on September 21. Candidates will be able to check their status till September 30, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said in an official notification.

The link to check application status has been made active on all RRB regional websites. For example, for candidates in Mumbai region, follow the steps givem below to check RRB NTPC 2020 Application status:

Steps to check RRB NTPC Application Status

  1. Click here to go the RRB Mumbai website: rrbmumbai.gov.in.
  2. In the Important Message section on the right side of home page, follow the link "CLICK HERE TO VIEW APPLICATION STATUS THE LINK WILL BE ACTIVE FROM 00:00 HRS OF 21.09.2020 TO 30.09.2020."
  3. Login using ID and Password if required.
  4. Click the suitable link given on the new page to check your application.

The RRB had earlier said candidature of all the eligible candidates is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency furnished by them in their application or any malpractice on the part of the candidate coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process.

List of RRB Regional websites

The list of RRB regional websites where Applicatio Status can be checked are:

RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).

The Indian Railways, in asociation with Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), had earlier said it will start conducting NTPC, level -1 posts, and Isolated and Ministerial Category under CEN 01/2019 for 1.4 lakh posts for which it received applications, from December 15 this year, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 1 lakh 40 thousand 640 vacancies were notified for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Isolated and Ministerial category and Level -1 posts in the year 2019.

The exams were postponed because of Coronavirus pandemic. They will now be held as per the schedule that will be announced soon. After application status check, RRB will announce NTPC exam date and revised schedule and also date to released admit card of the eligible candidates.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

