Israel Covid-19 count jumps to 190,929 with addition of 3,027 new cases

Jerusalem: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Israel has reached 190,929, with 3,027 new cases, Israel's Ministry of Health said on Monday.
The death toll reached 1,273 after 17 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 643 to 653, out of 1,359 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.
The number of recoveries reached 136,780, with 2,711 new ones, while the active cases reached a record high of 52,876.
Earlier on Monday, the health ministry declared a state of emergency in all hospitals after the recent soar in Covid-19 morbidity and overload of the wards.
In a letter to hospital chiefs, Hezi Levi, director-general of the ministry, warned that the Israeli health system is expected to hit capacity limit within weeks or even days.
Hezi Levi also announced the setting up of national operation headquarters to supervise all hospitals' situation of the coronavirus and provide solutions to problems arising in the hospitals around the clock.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 963,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday, total number of cases stood at 31,201,975 and the fatalities rose to 963,068, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,833,931 and 199,815, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,487,580, while the country's death toll soared to 87,882.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,544,629), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), Colombia (765,076), Mexico (700,580), Spain (671,468), South Africa (661,936), Argentina (640,147), France (496,851), Chile (447,468), Iran (425,481), the UK (401,122), Bangladesh (350,621), Saudi Arabia (330,246) and Iraq (322,856), the CSSE figures showed.
