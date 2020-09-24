TN offers to bear cost of running Tamil school in Ahmedabad

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that his government is willing to bear the expenditure for running the Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad which has been closed down.
In a letter to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani, he said: "Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad."
According to Palaniswami, the school which had been imparting education in Tamil medium to children of migrant labourers in Ahmedabad has been closed down suddenly, citing low attendance.
"These Tamil children are now left without any choice to continue their education. Tamils have contributed and are contributing towards the development of Gujarat. The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected," Palaniswami told Rupani.
He requested Rupani to intervene in the matter and pass suitable orders for the continuance of the Tamil medium school.
"I hope the government of Gujarat will protect the right to education of the Tamil linguistic minority. I would appreciate early action in this regard," Palaniswami said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Kashmiris today would rather be happy if ruled by China: Farooq Abdullah
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus
India, China, Pakistan dominate as Eric Trump woo Indian American voters
Also Read
US Presidential Election 2020 Survey: Joe Biden has huge lead among Indian Americans
Court bars Indian Express from publishing 'defamatory' news against Sahara Group
2 of 3 agri bills pass Rajya Sabha amid chants of 'Kala Kanoon'
Agriculture Bills pass Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur resigns in protest
Sudarshan TV issued show cause notice for code violation: Centre to SC
Sudarshan TV cites NDTV's 'Hindu Terror...' show in its affidavit on 'UPSC Jihad'
'Divisive Agenda, Hatred for Muslims': SC not to lift stay on Sudarshan TV show
Time to Introspect Muslim Angle in ISRO Spy Case of 1994
'A Burning Issue': Erdogan again rakes Kashmir at UN General Assembly
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Umrah for pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia starts on Oct 4
Saudi Arabia unveils three stage plan to resume Umrah