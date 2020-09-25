MHT CET 2020 Admit Card: When, Where and How to Download

MHT CET 2020 Hall Ticket: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to release on its official website mahacet.org any time soon the Hall Ticket, also called as Admit Card, of the candidates who have regsitered for MHT CET October 2020 Examination.
MHT CET 2020 will be held between October 01 to 20, 2020, as per the revised schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
Candidates registered for MHT CET 2020 should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket. They should also check MHT CET Date, Time, Shift, name and address of MHT CET Exam Center clearly mentioned in the admit card.
Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has not officially confirmed any date to release the hall ticket. It however releases them well ahead of the scheduled exam. And, since the exam is just a week ahead, candidates should expect their CET admit card any moment.
As per the MHT CET 2020 revised Time Table, MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) will be conducted from October 1 to 9 whereas MHT CET 2020 PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) will start on October 12 and continue till October 20, the CET Cell said.
The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT-CET 2020 and MAH MCA CET 2020 scheduled to be held in the months of July and August, 2020.
While MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, MCA CET is conducted for admission in Post Graduate course MCA i.e Masters in Computer Application.
These Entrance Exams are normally conducted in April and May. This year however they were postponed and rescheduled in October becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.
