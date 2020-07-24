'Politically Motivated': LK Advani on Babri Masjid demolition case

Lucknow: Former BJP President Lal Krishna Advani on Friday got recorded his statement in a special CBI court here in the Babri Masjid demolition case through videoconferencing from Delhi.
The senior BJP leader, whose images of driving on a Rath to Ayodhya are still live in memory, maintained in his statement in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that the case registered against him was "politically motivated".
The court had on Thursday recorded the statement of another BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi in the case. Joshi had told the court that he was "innocent" and "falsely implicated" in the case by the then Congress government at the Centre.
The BJP leader had also called the prosecution witnesses in the case as "liars".
"The entire investigation was conducted under the political influence and I was charged on the basis of false and fabricated evidence," Joshi had told the court.
The court is recording the statements of as many as 32 accused in the case after examination of the prosecution witnesses.
It is conducting day-to-day hearings in the case to complete the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.
Another co-accused BJP leader Uma Bharti had appeared in person in the court earlier this month to depose in the case.
In her testimony, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, whose images of jumping on the shoulder of Joshi after demolition of Babri Masjid are in public domain, too had accused the then central government of falsely implicating her in the case due to "political vendetta".
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was brought down on December 6, 1992 by 'karsevaks' who believed the 15th century mosque was built at a spot that is the birthplace of Hindu Lord Rama.
The decades-old dispute was settled last year when the Supreme Court ordered that the site be given to a trust to build a Ram temple, and that alternative land be provided in Ayodhya for a mosque.
Advani, Joshi, and others have been accused of being involved in the conspiracy to demolish the mosque.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
CBSE 12th 2020 Topper Areeba credits her success to sister, a 2019 Ranker
Stunning Aviator Sunglasses that will help you stand out
Gandhi had dubbed Dadabhai Naoroji Father of the Nation, Mahatma
Eid al-Adha 2020 in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan on August 1
Also Read
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
12,854 deaths, 140,092 active cases; Maharashtra Corona situation still alarming
Gujarat now has 52,563 Covid-19 cases, check districtwise situation today
'Outrageous': Protest over Police case against students appearing for KEAM 2020
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Now, Malegaon Civic Chief in dock over denial of salaries to Covid hosp staff
Malegaon Corporation withdraws order threatening Corona warrior after outrage
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study