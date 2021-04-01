logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Main and Interview result declared

IBPS Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees Main exam was conducted in Online Mode

Thursday April 1, 2021 6:30 PM, ummid.com News Network

IBPS PO MT X Result

IBPS PO/MT - X Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the combined result of IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Main and Interview on its official website ibps.in today i.e. April 1, 2021.

IBPS Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees Main exam was conducted in Online Mode. The exam was followed by interview.

Direct Link to check IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Main & Interview Result

  1. Click here to go to the official website: ibps.in.
  2. Click on the links marked as "Click here to view Your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP PO / MT - X"
  3. Log-in using ID, Password and credentials.
  4. Enter the code as you se in the box and click on log-in.
  5. Click on the given link to check your score.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has also published on its official website steps to view the process for arriving at scores for CRP PO/MT Main exam.

Candidates should also note that IBPS released the result today i.e. Thursday April 1, 2021. It will be available for download till April 30, 2021.

After April 30, the link to download result and score will be deactivated.

IBPS had conducted CRP PO / MT - X Main exam and interviews for Recruitment of the said posts in Participating Banks.

"A list of candidates (Statewise/UT wise in registration order) provisionally allotted will be displayed on authorised IBPS website on or before 01.05.2021. However, this does not guarentss offer of employment. Decision of participating banks shall be final and binding", IBPS said.

Along with the result of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees, IBPS has also published today IBPS CRP Clerks-X Main result.

The IBPS had earlier released the result of CRP RRB IX - Office Assistants Main exam.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo