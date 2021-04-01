IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Main and Interview result declared

IBPS PO/MT - X Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the combined result of IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Main and Interview on its official website ibps.in today i.e. April 1, 2021.
IBPS Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees Main exam was conducted in Online Mode. The exam was followed by interview.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has also published on its official website steps to view the process for arriving at scores for CRP PO/MT Main exam.
Candidates should also note that IBPS released the result today i.e. Thursday April 1, 2021. It will be available for download till April 30, 2021.
After April 30, the link to download result and score will be deactivated.
IBPS had conducted CRP PO / MT - X Main exam and interviews for Recruitment of the said posts in Participating Banks.
"A list of candidates (Statewise/UT wise in registration order) provisionally allotted will be displayed on authorised IBPS website on or before 01.05.2021. However, this does not guarentss offer of employment. Decision of participating banks shall be final and binding", IBPS said.
Along with the result of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees, IBPS has also published today IBPS CRP Clerks-X Main result.
The IBPS had earlier released the result of CRP RRB IX - Office Assistants Main exam.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.