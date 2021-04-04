Maulana Wali Rahmani died after 1st shot of Coronavirus Vaccine

New Delhi: Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani, General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), had tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and later succumbed to the deadly disease about a week after the first shot of the Vaccine, the hospital said.
Talking to PTI, Dr. Abdul A. Hai, one of the directors of Paras Hospital, Patna where Syed Wali Rahmani was admitted, said the Maulana had tested Covid positive after taking the first dose of vaccine.
"He was admitted three-four days back. He had received the first shot of COVID 19 vaccine less than a week before testing positive. It takes at least two weeks after the second jab for the vaccine to be really effective", he told PTI.
Maulana Wali Rehmani was active till recently. He had laid the foundation stone of Imarat's English medium school in Ranchi on March 12. He had also inaugurated on March 16 Shaikhul Hind Library in Hazari Bagh, his close aides said.
"He was admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna after he felt uneasy on March 28", they said.
Mohammad Aadil Fareedi, a staffer at Imarat-e-Shariah Patna Bihar, in a social message post said the condition of Maulana Wali Rahmani deteriorated after the first shot of Coronavirus vaccine. He said it was after this that the Maulana was admitted to the Patna hospital.
Besides leading the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) - one of the largest representative organisations of Indian Muslims, Syed Mohammad Wali Rahmani was Ameer of Imarat-e-Shariah Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, and Sajjada Nasheen of Khanqah e Rahmania Munger.
Few days ago he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. But, his health condition did not improve forcing the doctors to put him on ventilator, the Khanqah staffers said.
All these efforts proved futile and the Maulana succumbed to the deadly disease Saturday afternoon at around 02:30 pm.
Doubts over the effectiveness of the Covid-19 Vaccine have started resurfacing afresh after the sad demise of Maulana Wali Rahmani.
The reports that Maulana Wali Rahmani fell ill and died after Corona vaccination could further hit the vaccination drive which has already been marred by suspicions, especially among the Muslim community.
Meanwhile, the mortal remain of Maulana Wali Rahmani was taken from Patna to his native place Munger in Bihar Sunday morning. He was buried at his family cemetery today at around 01:00 pm.
According to Mohammed Yusuf Rahmani of Khanqah Rahmaniya, Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani led the funeral and offered the Salat e Janaza of the late Maulana at around 12:50 pm Sunday.
A sea of humanity thronged Munger Sunday to attend the funeral and last rites of the Maulana. People had begun arriving in the city ever since the news of the sad demise of the Maulana was announced Saturday afternoon.
