Priyanka joins chorus demanding “Cancel Board Exams”

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday joined the chorus demanding cancellation or postponement of board exams conducted by the CBSE, CISCE and state boards.
Slamming the education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Congress leader said conducting exams under the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country is “downright irresponsible”.
"It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances”, Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a Twitter post.
“Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres”, she added.
As per the date sheets released by the CBSE, 12th and 10th board exams for the current academic year 2021 will start on May 04. On the other hand, ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th 2021 exams conducted by CISCE will start on May 5 and April 8, 2021 respectively.
Various state boards have different time tables to conduct the annual exams, and they have also expressed commitment to hold the board exams as per the announced schedule.
Bihar Board of Education is exception which has completed holding of the 2021 board exams in February, 2021 and have also declared 10th Matric and 12th Intermediate results.
Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks to cancel board exams came a day after both the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.
The two boards responded after the hashtag, 'Cancel Board Exams' trended on Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday.
