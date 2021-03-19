MP board 10th, 12th Exam 2021: Dates of 04 papers changed

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Time Table: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has rescheduled 04 papers of Class 10th and 12th exams 2021, and accordingly published a revised Date Sheet on its official website mpbse.nic.in.
According to the time table for 2021 board exam released earlier, the exams for Class 10 or High School Certificate (HSC) Exam for regular as well as Vocational and Deaf, Dumb/Physical/DPSE exams was supposed to start on April 3 and continue till May 15.
As per the revised date sheet, Class 10 board exam 2021 in Madhya Pradesh now will start on April 3 but end on May 19. As per the new time table, Class 10 Mathematics paper will be conducted on May 19, 2021.
The Madhya Pradesh board has also changed the dates of 03 papers of Class 12th Inter or HSSC.
As per the MPBSE Revised time table for 12th exam, Biology paper will be on May 20, 2021, instead of May 11, 2021.
Also, Class 12th Indian Music and Informatics Practices exam will be on held respectively on May 11 and May 21.
Accordingly, MPBSE 12th board exam that was supposed to end on May 18 will now continue till May 21, 2021, as per the new time table.
Board exams in Madhya Pradesh are normally conducted in the month of March. This year however all the exams are delayed because of Coronavirus.
More details can be found on the MP board official website mpbse.nic.in.
