Now Maharashtra mulls promoting 10th students based on internal assessment

Maharashtra 10th Board Exam 2021: Hours after Modi government announced to cancel CBSE Class 10 board exams 2021, Maharashtra said it will too study the option to promote the SSC students based on internal assessment.
The Maharashtra government had two days ago postponed and delayed the Class 12th and 10th board exams due to the alarming surge in the Coronavirus cases.
While announcing to delay the 2021 board exams, the Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said the 10th exam will be held in June while the 12th exam could be conducted by May end.
The Maharashtra government had decided to postpone and delay the two exams despite a huge demand from teachers and parents to cancel them as holding any exam under the tense situation when the Coronavirus cases are rising at alarming pace will be suicidal.
However, hours after the Central government announced to cancel the CBSE 10th exam and decided to promote the students based on internal assessment, Maharashtra Minister Gaikwad said the state could also consider this option.
“The safety of the students and other stakeholders has been our top priority. Now that the CBSE has said it would promote its class X students based on internal assessment or objective criterion, we will study their option and speak to experts to understand its viability,” she said.
Gaikwad’s statement came even as Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state by Coronavirus. The rising number of Covid cases has panicked the students and their parents who are not sure of when and how the things will come to normalcy.
“It will be better if like the CBSE Maharashtra state board too cancels the exams and promote the students based on their academic record”, a worried parent told ummid.com.
