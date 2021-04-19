10th board exam 2021 cancelled, 12th postponed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Exam 2021: As Covid-19 cases and deaths are on the rise with alarming pace, Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has cancelled Class 10 Matric or Secondary exams and postponed Class 12 Higher Secondary exam for the year 2021.
The decision to postpone Uttarakhand 12th board exams and cancel Uttarakhand 10th board exams was announced State Education Minister Arvind Pandey.
“Due to rising Covid-19 cases across the country, we have decided to postpone Class XII board exams. Besides, Class X board exams have been cancelled altogether”, Pandey wrote on Twitter using his official handle.
Coronavirus situation in Uttarakhand worsened after hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Haridwar to attend Kumbh Mela.
The UBSE board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 22, 2021. More than 2.7 lakh students had registered for the board exams.
The minister’s announcement to postpone 12th board exam and cancel 10th board exam came days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) took a similar decision taken for, what the board claimed, safety of the students.
The CBSE has also said 10th students will be marked as per internal assessment. UBSE also possibly thinking on the same line, though the minister did not elaborate much about how the state will prepare the result of 10th students. He however said:
“The Class X students who feel unsatisfied with their final result will be allowed to write their exams along with Class XII board students on a newly announced date.”
Regarding the new date of Class 12th exam, the minister said it will be announced after a review meeting in June.
