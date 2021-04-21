Watch: Recording over 28K new Covid cases, Delhi left with few hours of Oxygen

New Delhi: The National Capital Delhi recorded 28,395 new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths in the past 24 hours. This is Delhi's highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases ever since the pandemic began last year.
The new Coronavirus cases and deaths in Delhi are rising even as the government imposed complete lockdown. The lockdown which began on Monday will continue till April 26, 2021.
Reporting thousands of new Corona cases, Delhi is struggling to arrange sufficient stock of medical oxygen. Chaotic scenes are seen in various hospitals as they are left with just few hours of stock.
Talking to media, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that many hospitals in Delhi will face shortage of oxygen in next few hours.
"In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hrs only. If more oxygen isn't made available immediately it could affect lives. No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen," says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/CVDaZVllp0— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021
Sisodia later shared the same details on his official Twitter handle.
"In most hospitals in Delhi, oxygen is available for the next 8 to 12 hours only. We have been demanding for one week to increase the oxygen supply quota to Delhi, which the central government has to do. If oxygen does not reach the hospitals in sufficient quantity by tomorrow morning, there will be an outcry," he said in his official Twitter handle.
Sisodia also shared a list of the current oxygen capacity in various government and private hospitals. While the DDU Hospital has 12 hours supply, it is 8 hours for Burari Hospital and the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, 24 hours in Ambedkar Hospital, and 10-12 hours in Acharya Bikshu Hospital.
Meanwhile, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman D.S. Rana on Tuesday reiterated the urgent need of oxygen for Covid patients admitted in his hospital's ICU, warning they could be in jeopardy if fresh supplies were not provided urgently.
"During the day time (on Tuesday), the hospital faced tough times due to shortage of oxygen. However, we kept informing both the Centre and the Delhi government", Rana said.
According to Rana, around 120 patients in the ICU are heavily dependent on oxygen.
"If we don't get oxygen on time, then many will die," he had warned.
The hospital has 485 Covid-19 beds and 475 of them are currently occupied.
"Only 6,000 cubic metres (of oxygen) left and the current consumption can only last till 1 a.m. Need urgent replenishment," the hospital said in a statement.
Late on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's Officesaid:
"We (Delhi Govt) are responding to the below query, that 241 MT of oxygen was supplied to Delhi on Monday and 355.33 MT on Tuesday (upto 3 p.m.) by five manufacturers, and the total stock of oxygen in the city's hospitals upto 3 p.m. on Tuesday was 508 MT."
Among government hospitals, DDU Hospital has 12 hours supply, the Burari Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for 8 hours, Ambedkar Hospital for 24 hours, the Acharya Bikshu Hospital for 10-12 hrs.
Among the private hospitals, the B.L. Kapoor Hospital has 8-10 hours supply, the Stephen Hospital for 12-15 hours, Max Patparganj for 10 hours and the Maharaja Agrasen for 5 hours.
