Karnataka declares Night Curfew across state as Covid cases soar

Bengaluru: Amid surging cases during the second wave of the pandemic, Karnataka on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of Covid.
The fresh guidelines enforce night curfew across the state effective from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Wednesday.
Night curfew was already in force in Bengaluru and six other cities in Karnataka from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from April 10.
"All religious places, schools, colleges, educational training centres, yoga centres, cinema halls, shopping malls, entertainment parks, amusement parks, auditoriums, gyms, theatres, bars, pubs, party halls and similar places will remain shut from April 21 to May 4," the new guidelines said.
Major Scam has been unearthed in #COVID19 testing in KarnatakaGovt vendors entrusted with collecting samples in connivance with testing agencies R sending blank swabs for testing Also the person arrogantly says you can post this video anywhere coz we’re connected to big ppl pic.twitter.com/GwAlV0VcFv— Arjun (@arjundsage1) April 17, 2021
As per the guidelines all restaurants, eateries and standalone liquor shops are entitled carry out takeaway business, besides all e-commerce business is permitted.
Within an hour of an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala concluding, an order was issued Tuesday by Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, which was approved by Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa.
The order also stated that swimming pools will remain operational only for those who are taking part in sport events and stay shut for the general public.
The order allows all commercial activities related to transportation, essential services like hair salons, grocery shops and other commercial establishments to function normally till the night curfew kicks in at 9 p.m.
Karnataka had enforced partial restrictions including the night curfew in Bengaluru and six other cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal since April 10 to till date (Tuesday).
Karnataka reported 21,794 new cases, with 13,782 cases getting reported from epicentre Bengaluru alone, said the state health department bulletin on Tuesday.
"With 21,794 new cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 11,98,644, including 1,59,158 active cases, while 10,25,821 recovered, with 4,571 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.
Bengaluru reported 13,782 fresh cases on Monday, taking the city's Covid tally to 5,70,035, including 1,14,833 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,49,889, including 2,035 discharged over the last 24 hours.
The infection also claimed 149 lives, including 92 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 13,646 and the city's toll to 5,312 since the outbreak of the pandemic broke in mid-March, 2020.
Among the districts, Tumakur reported 1,055 positive cases, followed by Kalaburagi (818), Mysuru (699), Bengaluru Rural (513), Dakshina Kannada (482), Mandya (413), Hassan (410) and Ballari (406), among others.
Of the 751 patients in the ICUs, 181 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 107 in Kalaburagi, 69 in Tumakur, 51 in Mysuru, 44 in Kolar, 43 in Davangere, 29 in Dharwad and 28 in Chamarajanagar.
