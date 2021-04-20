Worshippers back at 150-yr-old Al-Mansaf Mosque opened after renovation

Al-Zulfi: Daily prayers resumed at the 150-year old Al-Mansaf Mosque in Al-Zulfi after it was opened for worshippers post renovation.
The historic Al-Mansaf Mosque in Al-Zulfi Governorate, 260km to the northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is considered one of the oldest heritage buildings in the region.
The mosque has been undergoing a thorough renovation process as part of the Mohammed bin Salman Project for Historical Mosques Renovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under which 30 mosques in 10 regions will be restored and rehabilitated.
Throughout history, Al-Mansaf Mosque has been distinguished for its strategic location as it lies in a transit area between the north of Saudi Arabia and Arab Gulf states. It is also unique in its construction which has been built in the Najdi style and dates back to the end of the thirteenth Hijri century.
In addition to being a place of prayer and worship, the mosque is perceived as a cultural and scholarly beacon for the residents of Al-Zulfi, where Sheikh Jaser bin Mohammed Al-Jasser, Abdulrahman Al-Jasser, and Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Habees used to teach.
It was built by Sheikh Ali Jarallah Ibn Ghazi and a group of families in Al-Zulfi Governorate on a total area of about 337 square meters, and it accommodated about 87 worshipers before it was rehabilitated.
The mosque is located in the center of the old village, 38 km northwest of Al-Zulfi and 272 km to the north of Riyadh, and it was rebuilt from clay bricks and cement, and its roof was built from Tamarix and palm fronds.
The mosque used to consist of a residential unit, a prayer house, and an earthly retreat, in addition to separate toilets, and has two main entrances, both located on the southern façade.
Currently and after rehabilitation, the mosque can accommodate 150 worshipers and consists of a prayer house, Al-Sarha (a courtyard), a prayer area for women, restrooms, and ablution places for men and women, and a depot.
