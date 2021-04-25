About 1.5mn pilgrims perform Umrah during first 10 days of Ramadan

Makkah: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques managed the entry and exit of nearly 1.5 million worshipers and Umrah performers at the Grand Mosque from the beginning of Ramadan until the 10th of the holy month.
This was done according to the precautionary measures controls by harnessing the capabilities to provide comfort for Umrah performers and worshipers and applying precautionary measures and physical distancing.
About 1.5mn pilgrims perform #Umrah during the first 10 days of #Ramadan2021 maintaing social distancing and all Covid-19 SOPs pic.twitter.com/qqFkbbwj8k— ummid.com (@ummid) April 25, 2021
The Director of the General Department for Crowds Management at the Grand Mosque, Eng. Osama Al-Hujaili, confirmed that the presidency has harnessed its operational capabilities to serve Umrah performers during the holy month of Ramadan, by allocating the Mataf courtyard for Umrah performers and managing the entry and exit processes and creating paths for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Al-Hujaili called on Umrah performers to adhere to the times issued to them through Eatmarna app, wear face masks, and adhere to physical distance.
The General Presidency did not give the data of the country of origin of these Umrah pilgrims. But, since the Kingdom has imposed restrictions on international flights till May 17, these pilgrims are most likely from the Kingdom and around.
